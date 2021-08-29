Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in August

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Aisin stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.28. Aisin has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

