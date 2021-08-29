Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Down 71.4% in August

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Augusta Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AUGG opened at $1.39 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

