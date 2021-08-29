Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $413.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $414.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

