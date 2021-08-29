Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,089 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $93,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $668.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $665.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.