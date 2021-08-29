Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

