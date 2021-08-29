Insider Buying: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.
EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
