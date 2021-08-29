Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $42,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

