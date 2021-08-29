VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Director Patrick G. Lepore Acquires 12,500 Shares

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.73. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%. Equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VYNE. HC Wainwright downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

