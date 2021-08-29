Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Purchases C$15,900.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Trevor Haynes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 959,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,050,580.36.

On Thursday, August 19th, Trevor Haynes bought 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

TSE:BDI opened at C$3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.95. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$220.29 million and a PE ratio of 211.11.

BDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

