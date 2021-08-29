Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 141.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cerner were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,628,000 after buying an additional 886,053 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 48.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,262,000 after purchasing an additional 868,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,360,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth about $138,894,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

