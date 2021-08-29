Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 11,211 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,039.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 438.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

