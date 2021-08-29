Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $701.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $652.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.33 and a 52-week high of $721.45. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.