Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

MPW opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.