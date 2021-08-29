eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lowered by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in eBay by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in eBay by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $76.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

