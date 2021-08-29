CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $282.31 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $285.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $77,041,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

