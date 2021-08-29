Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $61.87 on Friday. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,835 shares of company stock worth $7,598,352 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,743,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 139,256.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,387 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $44,947,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 1,932.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 822,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

