Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 518 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dollar General by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $225.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.