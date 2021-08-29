Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%.

Several research firms have commented on EGLX. Scotiabank began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

EGLX opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

