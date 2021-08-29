Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNNWF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS CNNWF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

