Brokerages Set Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Price Target at GBX 760

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 760 ($9.93).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

LON:LAND opened at GBX 715 ($9.34) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 699.44. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.10%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total value of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

