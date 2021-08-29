Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,811 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Phillips 66 worth $81,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

