WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 546 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 1,440.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,747 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $47,736,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDDY opened at $74.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

