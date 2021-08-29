VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

GDX opened at $32.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

