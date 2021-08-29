Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,662,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $133.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

