iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 89.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,667,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,243,000 after purchasing an additional 949,570 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 47,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $36.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.