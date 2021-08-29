Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 417 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $116.10 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

