5,723 Shares in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

NYSE BCEI opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

