LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 936,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,040 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $49,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of RCII opened at $65.19 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

