First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) CEO Sells $102,679.29 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Foundation stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.53. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

