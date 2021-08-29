Citigroup Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $55.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95. NetApp has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

