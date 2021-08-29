Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 7,767 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

