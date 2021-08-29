NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $85.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NTAP stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Boston Partners bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Amundi bought a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

