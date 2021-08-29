William P. Murnane Sells 1,547 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $38,829.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lazydays stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at about $12,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lazydays by 1,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 373,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

