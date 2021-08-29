Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 162.2% in August

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, an increase of 162.2% from the July 29th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIIAY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $4.53 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

