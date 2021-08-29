Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,200 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the July 29th total of 2,392,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNEYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TNEYF stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.