Kevin M. Lalande Acquires 4,981 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande acquired 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00.

LUMO opened at $10.52 on Friday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUMO shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

