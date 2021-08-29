Philip H. Coelho Sells 9,498 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CPRX opened at $5.47 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $563.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,147,000 after acquiring an additional 530,489 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,579 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 844,521 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 77,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

