Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $49,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $104.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

