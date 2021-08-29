FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Acquires $31,405.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 2,750 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $31,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 17,100 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $198,360.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 22,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $254,100.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,063 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,844.66.

On Friday, August 13th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $517,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $215,695.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,287.40.

Shares of FST stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FAST Acquisition by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

