Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 443.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,558 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $9.99 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,248 shares of company stock worth $132,743 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

