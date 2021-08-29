Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 26,156 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,156 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of L. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

