IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,065 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $487,641 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

