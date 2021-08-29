Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.23 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.