Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.
Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.68.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
