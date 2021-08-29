Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

