Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 million.

SRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $60.66 million, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

