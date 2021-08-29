St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,556.28

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,556.28 ($20.33) and traded as high as GBX 1,608 ($21.01). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,603.50 ($20.95), with a volume of 475,383 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,556.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.32%.

In related news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

