Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $82,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sirius XM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

SIRI stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

