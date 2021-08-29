Zacks: Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Post $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

HSKA opened at $264.16 on Thursday. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $93.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,390.32 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $3,094,540 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Heska by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

