GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 10,460 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

VICI opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.81.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

