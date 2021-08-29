GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 28.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $28.41 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.13.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,277 over the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

