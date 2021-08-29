GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

